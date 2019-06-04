Just in: Nigeria’s Muhammad-Bande emerges UN General Assembly President

Just in: Nigeria’s Muhammad-Bande emerges UN General Assembly President

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 3:58 pm


Prof. Tijani Bande

Prof. Tijani Bande

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amb. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, has emerged President of the 74th UN General Assembly.

Muhammad-Bande, the sole candidate for the position, was elected through acclamation at the 87th plenary meeting of the Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

He is the second Nigerian to hold the office after Joseph Garba, a retired military officer and diplomat, who led the organ between 1989 and 1990.

He will be inaugurated in September.

Details later

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo with children who came to pay Eid-El-Fitr Homage at the State House. 20 mins ago

    PHOTOS: Osinbajo leads delegation Eid-El-Fitr celebration
    1 hour ago

    Fayemi assents to 8 bills as 5th Ekiti Assembly ends
    3 hours ago

    Kudirat Abiola: A model of compassion, patriotism
    3 hours ago

    Imo Community In U.S Building N125m Ultra-Modern Surgical Theatre For Kins
    4 hours ago

    Eid-El-Fitr: Emir Sanusi Drums Support For Girl-Child Education
    4 hours ago

    The Imo Fiasco: Time to Legislate Handover
    4 hours ago

    Eid-el-Fitr: Pray Beyond Ramadan For Sustained Peace, NUT Tells Muslims
    4 hours ago

    Emir Wants Elected Politicians To Prioritise Security Of Lives, Property

    These Might Interest You...