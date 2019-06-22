Kaduna Goverorship: Tribunal admits 59 witnesses

The Kaduna State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Saturday, adjourned hearing in the main petition of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to Wednesday, June 26.

The Tribunal adjourned after admitting 59 witnesses of the PDP and Alhaji Isah Ashairu, its candidate in the March 9 Governorship election.

The long adjournment followed one week of the Tribunal’s marathon hearing into the main petition of the party and its candidate.

The break was sequel to the application of Mr. Elisha Kurah (SAN) Counsel to petitioners on Wednesday June 19.

Kurah had put up the oral application before the Tribunal, asking for long adjournment to allow his team time to rest, reduce stress and also, attend to other personal matters.

The petitioners’ Counsel told the Tribunal he had consulted and was in agreement with teams of counsel to the respondents in the petition.

The petitioners had presented 59 witnesses out of the 685 they said, they had assembled from 12 LGs in the Northern and Central zones, believed to be strong hold of the APC.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), its candidate, Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai and the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) are 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents in the petition respectively.

INEC had returned El-Rufai as winner in the March 9 election in the state, after polling the highest valid votes cast.

The 59 witnesses mostly PDP agents and its LG returning officers were drawn from Zaria, Kaduna North and Kaduna South LGs

Most of witnesses in their oral presentations before the Tribunal, claimed that the election was marred by irregularities, ballot stuffing and violence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Tribunal had earlier admitted in evidence from the petitioner, series of Certified True Copies (CTC) of documents comprising result sheets and Voters’ registers obtained from INEC.

Justice Ibrahim Bako, Chairman of the three-man Tribunal said the Tribunal would resume on Wednesday, June 26 to continue with the hearing.

NAN reports that the petitioners are expected to present the remaining 567 witnesses within a week as set by the Tribunal.(