Kano fire service receives 31 distress calls in 2 weeks

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 10:00 am


 The Kano State Fire Service says it received 31 distress calls from different parts of the state within the last two weeks.

The Public Relations’ Officer (PRO) of the service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano.

Mohammed noted that the calls emanated from collapsed building, road crashes, rescue and fire disasters.

Giving the breakdown, the PRO told NAN that 24 calls were received for fire incidents, six for rescue and one false alarms.

Mohammed, therefore, advised residents of the state to be cautious when using electrical appliances.

He also urged residents to avoid storing petrol and other inflammable substances in shops and homes.(NAN)

