Kano strategizing on community policing – Ganduje

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano on Sunday unveiled strategy to incorporate all the five Emirates in the state towards improving community policing.

He said that the strategy would go a long way in solving the security challenges facing the North Western states in particular and the country in general.‎

‎

“Our aim is to save our states and the country in general, against security challenges plaguing some affected places. To also improve upon in areas that are safe or relatively safe,” he said.

He disclosed this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Abba Anwar and made available to ‎newsmen on Sunday in Kano.

‎

‎He emphasised that the state was committed to modern day policing that would comply with the global best practices.‎

‎

He recalled that part of the effort to achieve this was the Security Summit and Sensitisation programme, organised by the state government in Karaye Emirate.

He said “We organised a security summit in Karaye Emirate and His Highness the Emir of Karaye, Ibrahim Abubakar II, along his District Heads, village heads, ward heads and other community leaders were in attendance.”

The governor said that the next security meeting would be held in Rano Emirate, where all the security agencies will be present and give some talks in their areas of speciality and operations.

” His Highness the Emir of Rano, Abubakar Ila Tafida, would be the Royal Father of the Day at the gathering.

“Our understanding of the importance and relevance of the inclusion of members of the public in securing our society, keeps us in total touch with our traditional institutions, being closer to our people. Paticularly those at the grassroots,” explains Ganduje.

He directed all the five Emirs in the state to maintain the monthly security meetings with their District Heads, security agencies and other community leaders.

‎Ganduje added that the move was in line with the demands of the recent meeting held between President Muhammadu Buhari and all governors in the country, where security issues dominated discussions