Kano youths commends Dangote, Fayemi for reconciling Kano leaders

Some youths in Kano metropolis on Saturday commended business mogul Aliko Dangote and Ekiti State Gov. Kayode Fayemi for brokering peace between Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dangote and Fayemi intervened in the crisis between feuding parties on in Abuja.

Reacting the development, some of the youths who spoke with NAN on Saturday in Kano, expressed satisfaction and appreciation with the reconciliation.

According to some of them, the reconciliation is in the best interest of the state, the region and the country as a whole.‎

Mr Ali Sani told NAN that the amicable resolution of the differences by the two gentlemen was a welcome development.‎

He stressed that embracing peace and understanding would surely facilitate great success in the development of the state and the Emirate.‎‎

Malam Musa Saleh, another youth, said the reconciliation provided much relief to many residents because the crisis was ‎new to them.

“Since the issue started we are not happy with it because the state is divided across‎ political lines,” he said.

Yet another youth, Ms Halima Sa’ad, told NAN that the situation was one of the few bad things that could happen to Kano if left without mediation.‎‎

She commended Dangote for wading into the matter and reconciling the two leaders. She then urged them to sheathe their swords in the best interest of the state.‎

On his part, Mr Bala Adamu, also commended Dangote and Fayemi for their efforts in bringing the two figures together again for peace to reign.

He then urged followers of both leaders to keep praying for peace, stability and progress of the state and country at large.‎

Mr Fidelis Ade also expressed his appreciation with the outcome of the mediation efforts, noting that it will go a long way to consolidate the relative peace enjoyed in the state.

The State Government on Thursday issued a query to the first class monarch over alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion by the Emirate Council.

The state government also created four new Emirates from the ancient Kano Emirate, a move believed to be calculated at reducing the sphere and influence of the Emir of Kano.

The state police command had also Saturday morning banned all forms of assembly, procession, rallies and protest to prevent breach of peace arising from the tension generated by the crisis.