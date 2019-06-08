Kidnap of expatriates: Wike gives Andoni chiefs, LG boss 72 hours ultimatum

…Threatens to withdraw govt. recognition of traditional rulers after 72 hours if abductors not released

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has given chiefs and leaders of Andoni Local Government Area of the State, a 72-hour ultimatum to ensure the immediate release of three expatriates working for Raffoul Nigeria Limited who were recently kidnapped in their area.

The expatriates were working on construction of a road in the area.

In a Government House press statement, signed by Simeon Nwakaudu Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, Wike said failure to secure the release of the three expatriates kidnapped by Andoni youths at the expiration of the ultimatum will result in formal withdraw of the recognition of all Government Recognised Chiefs in the Local Government Area and cancellation of the Andoni aspect of the road project.

Governor Wike further stated that other communities across the State must take measures to protect contractors and workers executing projects for them.

He said the same sanctions will be meted out to other communities where Chiefs and leaders allow project contractors to be kidnapped by community youths.