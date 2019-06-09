Kogi governorship aspirant denies imposition charge

A frontline aspirant for the Kogi State People’s Democratic Party, PDP Governorship ticket Alh. Abubakar Ibrahim has denied allegations that he is being imposed on the party and reiterated his preparedness to pursue his political ambition lawfully and with the fear of God. This is contained in a statement by his media team abd made available to newsmen in Lokoja today,

The statement is in reaction to an online report alleging ‘fresh crisis’ in PDP as ‘Ibrahim Idris imposes son as candidate.’ Abubakar blamed faceless political actors bent on creating disaffection amongst the ranks of PDP members in the state.

Ordinarily, we would have allowed the authors and the sponsors of the write up to live in their ignorance, but for the discerning minds and to also set the records straight, it has become necessary to react to the rubbish from the satanic manufacturers stable.

“We are all aware that the Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed August 2 to August 30 for the conduct of party governorship primaries. This first ignorance of the authors failed in their first attempt to label Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, former governor of Kogi State as imposing a candidate on the party when the time for primaries is still months away.

“We also wish to state further that like every other guber aspirants who are children of somebody, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim has not committed any crime other than being a son of a former governor by Providence.

“The Paramount question that needs to be asked however is if Abubakar Ibrahim is qualified to run as governor like every other aspirant?. Does he have the capacity to bail the state out of its present predicament? Does he have the requisite credentials as required by law to contest?

“If this questions are answered in the affirmative then where lies the crime of Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, who has chosen to answer to the clarion call by well meaning Kogites to serve his fatherland.

It is very unfortunate that while Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim is criss crossing the length and breadth of the state, in an attempt to convince delegates and electorates, it has become the trade in stock of mischief makers to malign the hard earned reputation of his father whose records as governor remains unbeaten in terms of achievements, be it infrastructure and human capital development.”

“The aspiration to become governor of Kogi state by the grace of God and the support of the people by Abubakar Ibrahim, is centered on the need to offer purposeful leadership, and make Kogi a state where the coming generation can aspire to attain their full potentials.

“It is important to state that the Kogi State Chapter of the PDP has restated it over and over again, that the party would provide a level playing ground for all governorship aspirants. So one wonders why the fear of engaging Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim in a primaries of the PDP.

We are therefore marvelled at the fear of some little mind political actors, sponsored by the opposition political party to cry foul where there is none even before the commencement of the primaries in August.

“It is therefore unfortunate that in an attempt to hang a dog, the mischievous political actors have descended so low to have accused Alhaji Ibrahim Idris of extortion, when on one hands their fear is that they cannot match him in terms of resources.

“Till date, the PDP is yet to issue a circular to the effect of how much it intends to sell her nomination form, thus the need for the general public to disregard the summation of lies put forwarded by the faceless political actors as the story is only fit for the thrash bin, since its original intention failed even at conception

“Abubakar Ibrahim is adequately qualified for his current aspiration in terms of administrative capacity, learning, character and experience. He will continue to pursue his dreams for Kogi State fairly, fearlessly, faithfully and lawfully.

The statement urged Abubakar’s supporters to disregard the malicious report “as one of the satanic works, amongst the several many others the agents of darkness would push out in the coming days.”