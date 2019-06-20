Kogi Governorship: Aspirant seeks stakeholders support

A Governorship aspirant on the platform of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alh. Abubakar Ibrahim has called on all people and residents of Kogi State to join hands in enthroning good leadership in the November Governorship poll. Abubakar made the call in Lokoja today at the commencement of his public consultation with stakeholders at the party Secretariat.

Accompanied by members of his campaign organization and supporters, Abubakar used the visit to share his visions for the state with the stakeholders and to solicit their support.

“Like every well meaning indigene of Kogi State, l have been worried by the appalling state of affairs and the continuous drift to bad governance in our dear state. We all have a duty to rescue our state from the drift. I am ready and willing to play my part. I urge to join hands in the task ahead. I believe we can do it. It is our duty. No one will help us if we don’t help ourselves. We can and should in facr return the lost glory our fatherland.”

Dignatories at the event included former commissioners, law makers, party chieftains and stalwarts. Former Acting Governor Clarence Olafemi in a remark strongly recommended the aspirant to the electorate. Another former member Kogi House of Eric Fiki opined that the aspirant has all that it takes to governorship the State