Kwara Gov.restates commitment to fulfill campaign promises

Kwara Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Sunday in Ilorin restated his determination to deliver on his campaign promises to the people.

AbdulRasaq made the promise while speaking at a meeting with top officials of the Kwara State Road Maintenance Agency (KWARTMA).

The governor said he was aware of the high expectations of the people, saying: “I have resolved to work for the people, especially in road construction and other social infrastructure”

AbdulRazaq said his administration would partner with the Federal Government to ensure effective intervention on road maintenance.

“The state works ministry will compile the list of roads that are in bad shape so that the government can work out funding options for their rehabilitation,” he said.

The governor, who said the condition of roads in Kwara was disappointing, expressed worries that contractors merely collected money without implementing jobs awarded to them.

“The roads are bad, this is particularly true of Kwara North, there is no road, for instance, in Gwanara, especially now that it is raining and yet the contractor handling it is collecting money.

“That was why the previous administration was stoned in Gwanara, we don’t want to be stoned,” AbdulRazaq said.

The governor said the government would not sack the contractors but would insist that they implemented the jobs given to them.

According to him, contractors will only be sacked if they failed to deliver on the administration’s development agenda and timeline.

“Kwara people have woken up and if I don’t fix the roads, they will protest, so we will sit down with the contractors, we are not sacking them, we want to be proactive so they can do their jobs,” he said.