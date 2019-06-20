Kwara Must Change calls for Unity in APC, warns against exclusionism.

Harrison Iyoha

Leading Pro-Democracy group in Kwara State, Kwara Must Change, has called on the leadership of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kwara State to thread softly on its exclusionist rhetorics being constantly echoed in stake holder meetings and even in the public.

The group also urged the party leadership and the various caucuses to desist from tearing the party apart under whatever guise, be it legacy, foundation, or other caucuses being formed for the purpose of advancing personal interests.

In a special release by Kwara Must Change convener, Abdulrazaq Hamzat recently, the group said it had been watching with keen interest, how some stakeholders in the party has been attempting to coerce the Kwara State governor, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq into toe the narrow path of segregation in making appointments.

According to Hamzat, these stakeholders have been working tirelessly to arrogate to themselves, the credit of Kwara liberation struggle against the clearly communicated position of the executive Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq who has severally stated that all freedom loving people of kwara state owned the victory and deserve to be so recognized.

The Kwara Must Change convener cautioned that, the exclusionist rhetoric’s of some party leadership will not do the party any good and it urged them to have a unity based world view and be accommodating of all those who made Kwara freedom possible.

According to Hamzat, all freedom loving Kwarans who voted, canvassed people, supported with materials or contributed in one way or the other are qualified to be recognized and deserved to be so rewarded with good governance, because without their contribution, Hamzat said, the party will not be in government today.

“And if these people are deemed to be worthy of contributing to the process of achieving good governance in the state, they should be given opportunity to do so, without any form of harassment.

He therefore advised the party to see anyone appointed as their own and ensure they perform to public expectations.

Hamzat further stated that, long before the period of elections, particularly when the party is virtually on sabbatical, courageous Kwarans who are bent on chasing the outgone dynasty away were actively leading the struggle in their personal or group capacity.

“Some example of such include Abiodun Baba, who was illegally arrested, detained and charged to court for criticizing the then ruling government. Another is Ahmed Buhari of Cabal Must Go, who was kidnapped at the state high court, molested and dehumanized.”

Hamzat also maintained that, at a time when it was unimaginable to do so, Kwara Must Change also spearheaded the attempted recall of the former senate president, an action that put the lives of many in danger and their personal security not guaranteed, adding that these actions were being undertaken without the financial backing of any party or godfather.

He also added that, “Similar effort by another group, Kwara South Unity Forum, who not only attempted to recall Kwara South senator, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, but they actually collected some signatures before the attempted recall was butchered’’.

Recalling some of the advocacies that opened the eyes of many in the state, Hamzat explained that, advocacy about the death of a civil servant, Biodun Bashir also known as legal in Oyun Local Government who committed suicide due to lack of salary by the then Kwara State government made a great impact in the mind of the people.

He also recalled the advocacy about the people of Baruten Local Government who were already claiming Benin Republic due to lack of basic services in the area, not forgetting the advocacy about revelation of government schools across the state with only 1 teacher managing a whole school, teaching all classes and all subjects.

Hamzat also added that, the courageous youths of Lafiagi, who confronted Senator Shaaba Lafiagi in 2017 didn’t contribute any less to the success of Kwara freedom, adding that the victims who lost their lives in that struggle are still yet to get justice.

Additionally, Hamzat recall the formation and subsequent activities of Kwara Rescue Alliance, an amalgamation of over 70 youth groups from the 16 local government areas of Kwara State, which sole agenda is to see to the dethronement of the former ruling government.

‘’These determined individuals and groups formed the largest independent movement that made kwara liberation possible and the earlier the party come to term with this fact, the better for all’.’he said.

Kwara Must Change is of the view that, although, caucuses, groups and interests are the inherent Ingredients in politics and governance, they must neither be allowed to dictate the pace of governmental activities nor determine who gets what and how. It is better to allow the best hand to get the best job. It is better to put a square peg in a square hole, he said.

Kwara Must Change therefore urges the party and all stakeholders to spread their arms wide open and see all and sundry as theirs, rather than promote exclusionism and segregation.

He also encouraged the party to support the governor to appoint whoever he deemed fit, from all parts of Kwara, popular or unpopular, known or unknown, politically active or independently contributing to ensure that the government deliver dividend of democracy to the people of Kwara