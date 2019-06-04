Kwara workers receive May salary

Civil Servants in Kwara have started receiving their May salaries, following the directives of the Kwara Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

A statement signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Agboola Olarewaju, said the directives covered payments to workers in the Civil Service, Teaching Service, pensioners, Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) including the three state owned media houses.

Agboola also said that the members of staff of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), teachers, Local Government workers and pensioners were also paid their May salary.

He added that the Gov. Abdulrazaq led administration was committed to run an open and transparent government and promised to fulfill his campaign promises to the people of the state.

Agboola said that a total sum of N3.2billion statutory allocation was received by the Kwara Government as federal allocation for the month of May.

He said that out of this amount, N2.2billion went into payment of state workers and pensioners, all of who got their full remuneration for the month.

The press secretary said that the entire money that came for various local governments also went directly into paying workers’ salaries, which covered only 85 per cent of their salaries.

He explained that Kwara Government did not take anything from the local government funds in line with the new directive separating state funds from that of local governments.

“Kwara State will observe this regulation to the letter,” he said.