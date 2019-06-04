Kwara workers receive May salary

Kwara workers receive May salary

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 4:57 pm


Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq alighting from Hilux van for his swearing-in at the Government House, llorin.

Civil Servants in Kwara have started receiving their May salaries, following the directives of the Kwara Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

A statement signed by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Agboola Olarewaju, said the directives covered payments to workers in the Civil Service, Teaching Service, pensioners, Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) including the three state owned media houses.

Agboola also said that the members of staff of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), teachers, Local Government workers and pensioners were also paid their May salary.

He added that the Gov. Abdulrazaq led administration was committed to run an open and transparent government and promised to fulfill his campaign promises to the people of the state.

Agboola said that a total sum of N3.2billion statutory allocation was received by the Kwara Government as federal allocation for the month of May.

He said that out of this amount, N2.2billion went into payment of state workers and pensioners, all of who got their full remuneration for the month.

The press secretary said that the entire money that came for various local governments also went directly into paying workers’ salaries, which covered only 85 per cent of their salaries.

He explained that Kwara Government did not take anything from the local government funds in line with the new directive separating state funds from that of local governments.

“Kwara State will observe this regulation to the letter,” he said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Again, Buhari hails Osinbajo, urges him to remain exemplary
    Prof. Tijani Bande 2 hours ago

    Just in: Nigeria’s Muhammad-Bande emerges UN General Assembly President
    President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo with children who came to pay Eid-El-Fitr Homage at the State House. 2 hours ago

    PHOTOS: Osinbajo leads delegation Eid-El-Fitr celebration
    3 hours ago

    Fayemi assents to 8 bills as 5th Ekiti Assembly ends
    5 hours ago

    Kudirat Abiola: A model of compassion, patriotism
    5 hours ago

    Imo Community In U.S Building N125m Ultra-Modern Surgical Theatre For Kins
    5 hours ago

    Eid-El-Fitr: Emir Sanusi Drums Support For Girl-Child Education
    5 hours ago

    The Imo Fiasco: Time to Legislate Handover

    These Might Interest You...