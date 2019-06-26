LASU suspends 3 students over cultism, rape

Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU) has approved the indefinite suspension of two final year students, Oloyede Akanbi and Tobiloba Olutade over cultism related activities.

The university said on Wednesday in Lagos that Akanbi and Olutade were 400 level students of the Department of Industrial Relations and Personnel Management and Department of Accounting, respectively.

“The Students’ Affairs Division received information on a fracas that happened on June 20, 2019, on the campus involving some students and non -students.

“Our preliminary investigation revealed that the fracas which started at the Faculty of Management Sciences was between two cult groups.

“ With the prompt reaction of the Security Department, those who were involved ran out of the campus and some of them were eventually apprehended and later handed over to the Police,” Fagbohun said in a statement.

He said said that the outcome of its investigation revealed that the two affected students were involved in the incidents.

In a related development, the university also approved the indefinite suspension of Afeez Ogunbowale of the Department of Chemistry Education over an alleged rape case.

It said Ogunbowale was reported to have carried out the act on April 18, 2018 and was apprehended on September 13, 2018.

According to the university, the case was subsequently transferred to the Festac Police Station, since it was a criminal offense.

The university’s management, however, said that it was aware of the pressure being mounted on the Students’ Union and Faculty Associations leadership by students who would want the platforms to be used to shield offenders and perpetrators of criminality from justice.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the university will not condone harassment and blackmail of students’ leaders by unscrupulous elements even as it encourages the union leaders to always pursue legitimate means in championing the interest of the students,” the statement said.