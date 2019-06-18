Lawan appoints chief of staff, media adviser

Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has approved the appointment of Mr Babagana Aji as his Chief of Staff.

The Special Adviser to the Senate President on Administration, Dr Betty Okoroh, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said ”the appointment is with immediate effect.”

Okoroh said Lawan has also appointed Mr Festus Adedayo as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

“The appointments were made based on merit, experience, track record and competency of Aji and Adedayo needed by the senate president in executing his planned legislative agenda,” she said.

Aji, an Administrative Coordinator of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Outreach Services, holds a Master Degree in Educational Planning and Administration, and another one in Public Administration both from University of Maiduguri.

He started his working carrier with the University of Maiduguri in 1987 as administrative assistant and rose to become the Registrar of the University in 1997.

He later joined the services of University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) where he was appointed as director in 2016.

He is a member of several professional bodies, including the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) and Registered Administrative Managers of Nigeria, and attended several workshops, training and conferences both locally and abroad.

Adedayo on the other hand is a holder of PhD in Political Communication from University of Ibadan, and a member of Editorial Board of Tribune newspapers.

He was Special Adviser on Media to Oyo state governor between 2011 and 2015, Special Adviser on Media to Enugu governor between 2004 and 2007 and Special Assistant to Enugu governor on Public Policy Analysis between 2003 and 2004.(NAN)