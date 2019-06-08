Lawan gets endorsement of 61 Senators-elect to lead 9th Senate

Lawan gets endorsement of 61 Senators-elect to lead 9th Senate

Saturday, June 8, 2019 2:07 pm


Ahmed Lawan

Sixty one Senators-elect have endorsed the candidature of former Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, as the President of the ninth senate to be inaugurated next Tuesday.

The endorsement was announced by the Secretary to the Ahmad Lawan for Senate President Campaign Group, Senator Barau Jibrin, at a news conference in Abuja.

Jibrin who in the company of 30 Senators-elect read out the names of 60 APC Senators-elect who endorsed Lawan.

He added that the only Young Peoples Party (YPP) Senator-elect, Ifeanyi Ubah, also endorsed Lawan.

Details later

