Lawan leads FG delegation to AFCON 2019, with Dalung, 9 others as members

Lawan leads FG delegation to AFCON 2019, with Dalung, 9 others as members

Saturday, June 29, 2019 7:41 pm


Ahmed Lawan, Senate President

President Muhammadu Buhari has picked the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, as leader of the Federal Government delegation to the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Egypt.

Also on the delegation are the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Governors Ifeanyi Okowa and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of Delta and Lagos respectively, are equally to be part of the delegation.

There are also the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel, and a Representative of the Presidency; Captain Hosa Okunbo.

The Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Olusade Adesola, and Muhammad Gambo, the ministry’s Director of Facilities, are also members of the delegation.

A former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, completes the 11-man list.

Members of the delegation are expected to arrive in Egypt next week, in time for the Super Eagles’ Round of 16 encounter.

2019 AFCON, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Super Eagles

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    46 mins ago

    Security and Development Challenges in the Sahel
    2 hours ago

    Transport Committee will not take over functions of unions, says Gov. Abiodun
    2 hours ago

    Why Cases of Sexual Abuse Remain Unreported
    2 hours ago

    Deportations of undocumented migrants to begin after July 4, says Trump
    2 hours ago

    Woman, daughter hacked to death for practising witchcraft
    2 hours ago

    Trump: I raised Khashoggi killing with Saudi crown prince
    2 hours ago

    I’ve no regrets dumping PDP, says Ogunlewe
    3 hours ago

    Gunmen strike again in Ekiti community, kill farmer

    These Might Interest You...