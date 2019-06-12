Makinde Appoints Advisory Council

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Government of Oyo State has announced the establishment of State Advisory Council as part of its efforts aimed at enhancing effective governance in the state. The Council is also expected to be advising the government from time to time on policy implementation.

According to a statement signed by Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor, the measure was also aimed at ensuring that the government taps from the wealth of experience of elders and opinion moulders in the state.

The setting up of the Council is a veritable tool by the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde to have an all-inclusive government for a greater Oyo State.

The statement names the former Deputy Chief Whip in the Senate, Senator Hosea Ayoola Agboola as Chairman of the Committee.

Other members of the council are: the former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Mulika Akande Adeola, Chief Jacob Adetoro, Barr. Sarafadeen Abiodun Alli, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, SAN, Mr Joseph Olaitan, Hon. Kamil Akinlabi, Senator Monsura Sunmonu, Chief Gboyega Laoye and Prof. Kolapo Hamzat and the UI 2009 youngest Professor of Physiotherapy in Africa who became Professor at Age 39, Professor Kolapo Hamzat.

The Council will soon be inaugurated by the State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde.