Makinde Appoints Advisory Council

Makinde Appoints Advisory Council

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 9:38 am


Governor Seyi Makinde

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Government of Oyo State has announced the establishment of State Advisory Council as part of its efforts aimed at enhancing effective governance in the state. The Council is also expected to be advising the government from time to time on policy implementation.

According to a statement signed by Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor, the measure was also aimed at ensuring that the government taps from the wealth of experience of elders and opinion moulders in the state.

The setting up of the Council is a veritable tool by the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde to have an all-inclusive government for a greater Oyo State.

The statement names the former Deputy Chief Whip in the Senate, Senator Hosea Ayoola Agboola as Chairman of the Committee.

Other members of the council are: the former Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Mulika Akande Adeola, Chief Jacob Adetoro, Barr. Sarafadeen Abiodun Alli, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, SAN, Mr Joseph Olaitan, Hon. Kamil Akinlabi, Senator Monsura Sunmonu, Chief Gboyega Laoye and Prof. Kolapo Hamzat and the UI 2009 youngest Professor of Physiotherapy in Africa who became Professor at Age 39, Professor Kolapo Hamzat.

The Council will soon be inaugurated by the State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    NSCDC boss orders massive deployment of personnel
    1 hour ago

    Oyo Govt. Cancels Mid Term Break for Public Schools
    1 hour ago

    Hacking: Expert advocates locking sim with PIN
    2 hours ago

    Nigeria, greatest contributor to wealth in West Africa – AfDB
    2 hours ago

    June 12: Yoruba Youths laud Buhari, ask for more
    2 hours ago

    Oshiomhole upbeat about 9th Senate
    3 hours ago

    Democracy Day: Osinbajo wants Nigerians to draw strength from diversity
    3 hours ago

    15 ever-green qoutes from MKO Abiola

    These Might Interest You...