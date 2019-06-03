Makinde Appoints Taiwo Adisa, As CPS

Makinde Appoints Taiwo Adisa, As CPS

Monday, June 3, 2019 10:30 pm


Taiwo Adisa, Newly appointed CPS to Governor Seyi Makinde


Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has appointed a media guru and a doctoral Student of Media Arts in University of Abuja, Mr. Taiwo Adisa as his Chief Press Secretary. The appointment takes immediate effect.

Hon. Busari Olayemi

Also, the governor appointed Hon. Busari Olayemi as Director General of the state’s liaison office in Abuja. Hon. Olayemi was a member Federal House of Representatives that represented Egbeda/Ona Ara between 2011 and 2015 under the Accord platform.

Adisa, a native of Ogbomosho, a former staff of Independent Communications Network Limited, publisher of Pm News/The News/Tempo Magazines, The Punch Newspapers, was the Group Political Editor and Abuja Bureau Chief of Tribune Newspapers.

Between 2003 and May 2005, Adisa served as Special Assistant on Media Relations to former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara.

He earned BA and MA Degrees in Communication and Language Arts, CLA, from the University of Ibadan.

