Makinde Assures Transparency In Governance.

Sunday, June 2, 2019 6:11 pm


Governor Seyi Makinde, Chief Theophilus Adeleke Akinyele, and Wife of The Governor, Mrs. Tamunominni Makinde

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has promised to run a transparent and open administration for the benefit of all indigenes of the State to attain the desired heights.

Governor Makinde made the promise on Sunday, June 2, 2019, during a Thanksgiving Service, held at the Cathedral of St. Peters, Aremo in Ibadan.

Stressing that his emergence as a governor was a prayer answered, Makinde said, “Now that your prayers have been answered, I’m here and ready to serve the people. I implore the church to keep on praying for my administration to succeed.”.

Earlier, the Provost of the Church, Revd Andrew Adebiyi, urged the governor not to allow the pressure of office to take away humility, kindness and other good leadership qualities he was known for.

Middle, Governor Seyi Makinde, his wife, Tamunominni and others

Adebiyi, in his sermon titled, “God’s gift to the church”, said the creator gave His gifts for the spiritual growth of the church, charging the congregation to use their respective gifts from God for the betterment and spiritual growth of mankind.

A special prayer session was conducted for the smooth running of the State by the Governor and members of his administration.

Among notable personalities at the occasion were the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan; Head of Service, Alhaja Ololade Agboola; former Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev’d Sunday Ola-Makinde and notable members of the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Oyo State.

