Makinde, Buhari Preach Love, Peace At Eid El Fitr

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde and Senator Abdulfatai Buhari representing Oyo North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, have urged Muslims in Nigeria to pray for lasting peace, progress and development in the country, as well as imbibing the culture of sharing love and kindness to promote humanity.

According to a statement signed by the Chief of Staff to the governor, Chief Bisi Ilaka, Makinde in a message stated that Muslims all over the world should focus more on eradicating poverty in the society by sharing from their wealth, possessions and knowledge.

The governor maintained that if those that have could give the poor, the rate of poverty in Nigeria and the world would reduce.

He said, “All the holy books have taught us that when we make others happy, the tendency that we will be happy is very high. Those who are poor today were not just destined to be poor and same goes for those that are rich. It is just a matter of opportunity. So if I am opportune to be rich, my goal should be to create means of making others rich and make the circle go round like that. The concept of being our brother’s keeper means that we make those around us happy and we should use this period of Eid-il-Fitr to reach out to the less privilege in the society and make them happy. Our government has assured all citizens of Oyo State of a change in their standard of living for good. Leadership is about compassion. It is about care and our administration’s roadmap will focus primarily on that. Let us all teach our children to share love and compassion especially to those that are not as affluent as we are and God in his infinite mercy will multiply our blessings”.

In his own message, Buhari said, “Let the teachings, prayers and lessons of Ramadan reflects in your day to day activities, be at peace with your neighbour and ensure you sacrifice and devote your time and wealth to serve God and make people around you happy. Don’t allow quest for materialism and power overwhelm your commitment to Almighty Allah but win people to God through your character, contentment and subjection to the will of Almighty Allah”.