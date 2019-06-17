Man Arraigned for Obtaining Property Through False Pretense

Man Arraigned for Obtaining Property Through False Pretense

Monday, June 17, 2019 7:15 pm


Paul Afolabi

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Monday June 17, 2019 arraigned one Paul Afolabi before Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan Judicial Division.

He was arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on obtaining property under false pretense.

Afolabi, who operated through the name William Sharon was arrested in Ibadan by operatives of the Commission after receiving an intelligence report dated May 10, 2018 in which he and other suspects were alleged to be members of a syndicate formed to dupe people through the use of the internet.

The petitioner had accused them of deploying fake information to obtain Itune GiftCard and Amazon Cards from foreigners.

The offence runs contrary to Section 1(b) of the Advance Fee Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

Afolabi pleaded not guilty to all the charges as they were read to him.

Following his plea, EFCC’s counsel, Abdulrasheed Lanre Suleman, prayed the court for a trial date and an order to remand the defendant in prison custody.

The defence counsel, Ololade Animasahun, however, filed a bail application on behalf of his client which the EFCC lawyer did not oppose to.

The presiding judge has adjourned till July 3 for his ruling on the bail application, while fixing commencement of trial for September 30.

He equally ordered that the accused be remanded in prison till the court decides on his bail application.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    30 mins ago

    Ajimobi to Sacked LG Chairmen: You Have Legitimacy on Your Side
    1 hour ago

    Unknown gunmen abduct Catholic Priest in Edo
    1 hour ago

    Borno Gov visits twin explosion victims
    1 hour ago

    More troubles for Obaseki, as members-elect demand immediate inauguration of Assembly​
    1 hour ago

    Arsenal name Emery’s new assistant
    2 hours ago

    Aero Contractor at 60: We Are Bouncing Back Fully- MD, Ado Sanusi
    2 hours ago

    Sale of Naira notes: Police in Kaduna arrest 4 suspects
    2 hours ago

    Osun agency arrests 26 persons for indiscriminate refuse dumping

    These Might Interest You...