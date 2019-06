Man arrested for allegedly cutting off 11-year-old boy’s hand

The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested a fish farmer, Jeremiah Obifor, 61, for allegedly cutting off the hand of an 11-year-old boy, Goodluck Amechi.

The Spokesperson of the police in Lagos state, DSP Bala Elkana, said in a statement in Lagos on Sunday that the man cut off the boy’s hand who he suspected had come to steal his fish.

Elkana said that the suspect was arrested after the victim’s foster mother, Doris Isaac, reported the matter at the Okoko, Police Station.

He said that on June 7 at about 12:20pm the boy’s foster mother who resided at No.6 Ajanaku Street, Okoko, reported the matter at the Okoko police station.

The police spokesperson said that Obifor attacked the 11-year-old boy with a machete and cut off his right hand.

“The victim was rushed to Igando General Hospital.

“The suspect alleged that he saw the victim around his fish pond and thought that he came to steal his fish and that was why he attacked him.

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to court.” he said.

In a similar development, a two-man squad of motorcycle snatching syndicate was arrested on June 8 and arms recovered from them.

Elkana said one Mohammed Faruk of No. 37 Teslim Street, Bariga, alleged at Sabo Police Station that Tobi Onileowo, 26; and Olakunle Ayo, 25 shot him with a gun while attempting to snatch his motorcycle.

“A team of police officers led by the Divisional Police Officer, Sabo, CSP Chike Ibe. swung into action immediately.

“The suspects engaged the team in a gun battle but were subdued. Tobi Onileowo was arrested while Olakunle Ayo was fatally injured.

“One double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges and one live cartridge were recovered from the suspects. Investigation is ongoing.” he said.