Man Arrested for Forging Oyo CPS Signature

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

A middle-aged man, named Fakorede Olabisi Johnson was on Tuesday nabbed by the Police for forging the letterhead of the office of the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Governor of Oyo State in a bid to secure employment as Coordinating Secretary of the State’s Local Government Service Commission.

According to a statement signed by the CPS, Taiwo Adisa, the arrested impostor was picked up at the Local Government Service Commission and taken to the office of the Head of Service, while he was trying to secure office accommodation.

The statement further disclosed that Fakorede had earlier approached the Commission with a letter purportedly signed by the CPS, which he claimed appointed him as the Acting Coordinating Secretary of Local Government Service.

In the forged letter, Fakorede claimed that his appointment was pursuant to section 42(2&3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

He had on Monday presented the forged letter to the Service Commission and demanded to be allocated an office and an official car.

The staff of the Commission had, however, told him to report on Tuesday when the office would have been put together.

Checks by the Staff of the Commission at the Office of the Head of Service, HoS and the CPS confirmed the letter was forged.

Officials then set a dragnet for the impostor, leading to his arrest on Tuesday.

Following his arrest, Fakorede claimed he committed the crime in order to survive and that he was ignorant of the implications.

When asked how he came about the letter, Fakorede said he forged the letter when he heard the name of the CPS on radio, adding that he had always longed to get a political appointment.

Fakorede said during interrogation, “I am a native of Oyo town but I live in Lagos. I listened to the news and heard of the name of the Press Secretary on Radio. I like political appointment that is why I designed the appointment in the form of a political appointment. I forged the letter by myself, nobody told me to do it. I was pushed to do it by ignorance”.

Fakorede has been handed over to the Police for further investigation and trial.