Mankinde Inaugurates 9th Assembly, Promises to Sponsor Two Bills

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Monday June 10, 2019 has stated that very soon, the executive arm would send two bills to the state legislative arm for consideration saying that the bills if passed into law would create enabling environment for business to thrive as well as curb corruption in the state.

The bills are: Oyo State Investment, Promotion Agency Bill and Oyo State Financial Crime Commission Bill.

Makinde made this known during the inauguration of the 9th Assembly in the state, which has only one female member, Hon. Wunmi Oladeji representing Ogbomoso North State Constituency.

According to him, the first bill would birth an agency that would initiate, promote and coordinate investment through series of ways including commercialisation and privatization of the state assets.

He stated further that the anti-corruption bill, if passed into law would ensure accountability and transparency in the state, stressing that he would work with the police in the area of the implementation of the anti-corruption law.

The governor stated further that he would waive his immunity to appear before the agency if he is found not to be above board, stressing that he would ensure that institutions work.

Assuring that the autonomy of the state legislature would be respected; the governor said that the only way the state could move forward in the right direction is for the three arms of government to work together.

Makinde also assured that he would make education a priority, pointing out that his government would fund the educational sector better.

He also reiterated his determination to reform healthcare, security and agriculture, promising that his administration would take youth empowerment seriously.

Earlier, in an unanimous decision, the 9th Assembly elected Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, representing Ibarapa East state constituency and Hon Abiodun Aderemi Fadeyi representing Ona Ara as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

Ogundoyin is 32 years of age.

Other principal officers that were elected are: Onaolapo Sanjo Adedoyin representing Ogbomoso South, Majority Leader, Alarape Ashimiyu Niran representing Atiba, Minority Leader, Adedibu Hakeem Adeshina representing, Iwajowa, Chief Whip, Babalola Olasunkanmi Samson representing Egbeda, Deputy Majority Leader and Adebisi Yusuf representing Ibadan South West 1, Deputy Chief Whip.

In his acceptance speech, the Speaker noted that he would work tirelessly to protect the lives of the residents of the state stressing that the development of the state would be his priority.

He said, “Elections are over, governance begins. We must be ready to build our state. I am aware that monumental responsibility has been put on him and I will work tirelessly to deliver and make the 9th Assembly better that the previous one”.

In attendance at the inauguration were: Oyo State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, Former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarunmi, Chief Judge of the state, Justice Munta Abimbola, represented by Justice A. A. Aderemi, President of Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Eni Esan, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Bisi Ilaka, Head of Service, Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, represented by Agba Akin Olubadan, Oloye Lekan Alabi, Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111, represented by Chief Lamidi Oyewale, Oba Lekan Balogun, Otun Olubadan, Onpetu of Ijeru, Oba Sunday Oladapo Oyediran, Mrs Abibat Ololade Agboola, Eleruwa of Eruwa, HRM Oba Samuel Adebayo Adegbola, Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, former Minister of Mines and Power, Elder Wole Oyelese, Mrs. Abosede, wife of Chief Lamidi Adedibu, Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola, former Speakers and members of the state Assembly, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Oyo State Chapter, Most Reverend Benjamin Akanmu and former Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Sarafadeen Alli.