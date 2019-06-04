MAPOLY resumes academic activities June 6

Following the suspension of industrial action by the staff unions of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, the Management has announced the resumption of full academic activities with effect from Thursday, 6th June, 2019.

While announcing this in a statement on Tuesday evening, Yemi Ajibola, Public Relations Officer, MAPOLY said lectures will begin for the 2018/2019 academic session on Thursday, 6th June, 2019 across all departments for new and returning students.

The Public Relations Officer added that all newly admitted students for National Diploma and Higher National Diploma programmes, as well as returning students who are yet to complete their registrations, are to do so without further delay.

The Public Relations Officer also announced that the school’s management had approved 60:40 ratio tuition payments for all categories of students.

In the same vein, Ajibola announced that the admission process for National Diploma and Higher National Diploma for 2018/2019 is still ongoing.

Interested candidates should visit www.ogunpoly.edu.ng for National Diploma and www.mapoly.edu.ng for Higher National Diploma.

According to Ajibola, candidates are to visit www.mapoly.edu.ng or www.ogunpoly.edu.ng to complete their registrations while the can also contact the school on info@mapoly.edu.ng or infoaboutmapoly@gmail.com for enquiries.