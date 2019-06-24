Matawalle calls for positive media reports on war against banditry

Matawalle calls for positive media reports on war against banditry

Monday, June 24, 2019 10:07 pm


Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has charged journalists covering the fight against banditry to report successes recorded by the security agencies to encourage them to consolidate on such feats.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Alhaji Zailani Bappa, quoted the governor as saying that such positive attitude would boost the confidence of security operatives.

“The positive reports will also add a measure of hope to the troubled communities in the state,” the statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Gusau further quoted Matawalle as saying .

It further quoted the governor as commending the efforts of security agencies in the fight against banditry and   assuring the people that he would not relent until lasting peace was achieved.

It said that the governor was “very encouraged” by President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts to tackle the violence, adding that the deployment of more security personnel to Zamfara would strengthen the efforts to rid the state of bandits.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    35 mins ago

    Money Laundering: EFCC arraigns Senator Bassey
    52 mins ago

    Rivers abolishes fees in public primary, secondary schools
    1 hour ago

    EFCC, Ibadan Zone Poise to Tackle Fraudsters
    3 hours ago

    NiMet predicts rains for Tuesday
    3 hours ago

    Court remands 2 men over kidnapping
    3 hours ago

    NASS leadership election: Ex- Senate President, others to probe PDP lawmakers
    4 hours ago

    Alleged certificate fraud: Appeal Court Gives Buhari 5 Days to respond
    4 hours ago

    We will spend our last kobo to eliminate Boko Haram – Gov. Zulum

    These Might Interest You...