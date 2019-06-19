Mo Abudu to Chair 47th International Emmy Awards Gala this November

Yesterday, Tuesday 18 June, Mo Abudu, Chief Executive Officer Ebonylife Media, was unveiled as the Chair of the 47th International Emmy Awards Gala scheduled to take place on Monday 25th November. The announcement was made via The International Emmy Instagram page, @iemmys.

Speaking on the announcement, the Nigerian media amazon quips; “As producers, we are in a unique position to share fresh, authentic, and original stories with a global audience. Our content is not limited by language or culture. Viewers want to see stories that reflect their everyday lives—which can be found everywhere.”

“At EbonyLife, we believe in changing the global African narrative. And like many, we connect the world with our stories. As a Nigerian television producer, I am honoured to chair the 47th International Emmy Awards and be part of an organization that celebrates extraordinary television producers from all over the globe.”

The International Emmy Awards recognises and celebrates excellence in television produced all over the world.