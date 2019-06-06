Monarch rallies support for new Gombe Governor

Monarch rallies support for new Gombe Governor

Thursday, June 6, 2019 8:36 am


Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Gombe State Governor

The Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu III, has appealed to residents of the state to give maximum support to Gov. Inuwa Yahaya-led administration.
Shehu made the appeal in Gombe on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House, Gombe.
He admonished the people to exercise patience with the new administration, hoping that the governor would address the developmental challenges of the state in due course.
The monarch expressed the optimism that the governor would meet the expectations of the citizenry, saying that the administration only needed time and people’s support.
He said: “I am optimistic that the governor will perform beyond the people’s expectations. I am sure he will follow his late father’s footsteps.
“His father contributed to the development of Gombe in so many ways and I have no doubt that he will do the same.”
Shehu further called for peaceful co-existence among the people, adding that “there would be no development without peace.”
In his speech, the governor thanked the monarch for his charitable work in the state.
“You have been supporting the orphans and vulnerable in the state. This is a laudable achievement,” he said.
He therefore urged other well-meaning individuals to emulate the monarch in order to make the society better for all.
He assured the people of the state that his administration was fully determined to deliver the dividend of democracy to the people, in spite of the limited financial resources he allegedly inherited from the last administration.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Bagudu reappoints SSG, CoS
    39 mins ago

    English Premier League clubs vote to allow VAR replays on big screens
    45 mins ago

    Ronaldo’s hat-trick sends Portugal to Nations League final
    8 hours ago

    Second leg tie of 2018/2019 African Champions League final match to be replayed
    10 hours ago

    Police arrest 3 traffic robbery suspects in Lagos
    10 hours ago

    Commandant wants regular engagement of youths
    10 hours ago

    Insecurity: Kano cancels traditional Hawan Nasarawa
    11 hours ago

    16 persons killed by bandits in Zamfara on Sallah day

    These Might Interest You...