Naira gains against dollar at parallel market

Naira gains against dollar at parallel market

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 7:03 pm


Naira notes

The Naira on Wednesday in Lagos gained marginally against the dollar at the parallel market closing at N359.3 to the dollar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the naira shed 20 Kobo from N359.5 traded on Tuesday, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro exchanged at N463 and N408 respectively.

At the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment, the naira was sold at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro exchanged at N463 and N408 respectively.

Trading at the investors’ window saw the naira closing at N360.75 to the dollar. Market turnover at the window stood at 278.18 million dollars.

The naira exchanged at N306.90 to the dollar at the official CBN window.

Meanwhile, the CBN said it would continue with the managed float foreign exchange policy to ensure that the naira remained stable.

The Apex bank had continued its interventions at the foreign exchange market to shield the naira from the onslaught of currency speculators.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    50 mins ago

    Prosecution accuses school supervisor of defiling more children
    1 hour ago

    Imo to establish anti-drug abuse committee
    1 hour ago

    NDLEA seizes drugs, arrests 219 suspects in Adamawa
    2 hours ago

    Employ use of DNA in crime detection, lawyer advises security agents
    2 hours ago

    Ogun guber poll: Court dismisses another suit against Gov. Abiodun
    2 hours ago

    Adeniran Promises Open Policy at Oyo SUBEB
    2 hours ago

    UI Bans Okada on Campus
    2 hours ago

    UI Elevates 25 Lecturers to Professorial Cadre, Inaugurates Yoruba Centre

    These Might Interest You...