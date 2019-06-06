National Assembly leadership: Group calls for level playing ground

The North Central Youth Coalition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the party’s national leadership to ensure equity and fairness in electing principal officers for the incoming 9th National Assembly.

The group made the call on Thursday in Abuja during a solidarity rally at the party’s national secretariat to drum support for Mr John Dyegh, one of the aspirants for the speakership position.

Dyegh represents Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency of Benue in the House of Representatives.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the APC leadership had adopted the Majority Leader of the House, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, as its choice for the position.

The decision to adopt Gbajabiamila who represents Surulere Federal Constituency in the House was reached after an intensive deliberation with the APC’s House of Representatives members-elect at a dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Yakubu Usman, leader of the coalition while stressing the need for a level playing ground,

equity, fairness and justice for all contestants, however, said Dyegh has what it takes to be the next Speaker of the House.

“As a young man and three-time lawmaker, Dyegh has the energy, experience and zeal to provide quality leadership in the House.

“Dyegh and the entire North Central contributed immensely to the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last election.

“We are therefore, calling on the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to put our agitation into consideration,” Usman said.

He stressed that ensuring a level playing ground,

equity, fairness and justice for all contestants, was however, critical to guarantee peace and harmony in the party.

He enjoined the APC leadership to zone the speakership of the 9th National Assembly to the North Central which he said gave the party the third largest number of votes in the 2019 presidential election.

NAN further reports that the coalition subsequently submitted a formal request to the party’s national leadership