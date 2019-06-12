NBA’s boycott stalls trial of murder suspect in Edo

Withdrawal of legal services to persons charged with heinous crimes by the Benin branch of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), has stalled the trial of a former Chairman of the outlawed Community Development Association in Edo State, Monday Edegbe.

Following alleged “incessant kidnappings and murder” by hoodlums, the Benin NBA on April, 2019, barred its members from defending suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, and other grievous crimes.

The accused, a former Chairman of the outlawed Community Development Association (CDA) in the State, and 10 others (now at large), were charged to court by the police, over alleged murder.

They were alleged to have murdered a 59-year-old female farmer, Mrs. Mercy Iserhienrhien Nosakhare, at Uniaro Community in Ovia North-East local government area of Edo State, when he allegedly head-booted her.

Hearing in the suit marked B/CD/204C/2019 at the Benin High court had to be adjourned by the presiding judge, Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele, to June 28, 2019, for trial, as there was no legal representation for the accused.

Meanwhile, the accused, Monday Edegbe, was arraigned on a nine-count charge bothering on murder, conspiracy, armed robbery and unlawful damage of property.

The offences contravened Sections​ 324, 319, Sections 1(2) (a), 451 and 42/of the Criminal Code Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004.

The accused is yet to take his plea on any of the charges.