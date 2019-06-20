NCC moves to secure Nigeria’s cyber space

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC), said it has established Internet Industry Code of Practice for internet service providers, with a view to secure the country’s cyber space.

The Commission’s Deputy Director (Consumer Affairs Bureau), Mr. Ismail Adedigba, disclosed this on Thursday in Benin, at its 106th edition of the consumer outreach programme (COP).

Adedigba said the internet code was a regulatory intervention expected to secure the country’s​ cyberspace against imminent threats from cyber attackers.

“The code will also address issues such as online child protection, privacy and data protection among others.

“While the regulatory intervention and other initiatives are ongoing to sanitise our internet space, telecoms consumers must play their by taking NCC ‘s awareness campaign seriously.

Adedigba who disclosed that the demand for internet service was on the increase, added that NCC has designed a number of programmes aimed at reducing the effects of cybercrimes on telecom consumers in Nigeria.

In his presentation, Mr. Abdulazeez Jide, a resource person for the event, urged telecom consumers to protect themselves by securing their password and changing it regularly.

“Do not repeat your password on different websites and ensure you use strong password and change it regularly,” he said.

He said constant consumer education and awareness forum such as this has to be sustained by the regulatory​agency as well as the service providers.

The State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paul Ohunbamu, commended NCC for the initiative.

He assured that government was committed to good governance that would ensure that the rights of the people are always protected.

According to him, “The programme will afford the people the opportunity to put their complaint forward and discuss how to eradicate cybercrimes in our cyberspace.