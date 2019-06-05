NGO wants more focus on cervical cancer

An NGO, the Wellbeing Foundation Africa, has called on stakeholders to build and sustain programmes targeted at prevention and control of cervical cancer.

Its Founder, Mrs Toyin Saraki made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

Saraki spoke at the on-going Conference, Women Deliver 2019, on gender equality and the health and rights of girls and women, taking place in Vancouver, Canada.

“The rate of 80 per cent of patients who are at a stage of advanced disease at time of presentation leaves little hope for many, especially given the lack of functional radiotherapy machines and other tools for diagnosis and treatment.

“As we are gathered for Women Deliver 2019, we will all be aware that cervical cancer is, by definition, a gendered issue.

“One woman dies of cervical cancer every two minutes, making it one of the greatest threats to women’s health.

“I therefore welcome the Joint Programme established by seven United Nations agencies under the UN Task Force on NCDs, to prevent and control cervical cancer.

“They should provide global leadership and technical assistance to support governments and the partners to build and sustain programmes, and call for a greater focus on prevention.

“That means going beyond giving the human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccination to adolescent girls, to also include boys and married women,” she said.

She said that the foundation since 2014 had organised gender-based programmes including putting midwives at the heart of women’s well being.

Saraki said:“It has been a pleasure to join leaders, experts and advocates, as we work together to create a more equal world for women and girls to the benefit of every community.

“I welcome the new commitments that have emerged at Women Deliver 2019, including the gender funding promise made by Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

“Also, I call for a re-energisation of the global community to ensure that equality and equity becomes a reality at every level