Niger Gov. inaugurates SSG, Chief of Staff

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger on Monday inaugurated Alhaji Ahmed Matane and Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Chief of Staff respectively.

The governor also inaugurated Alhaji Mohammed Adamu as Deputy Chief of Staff.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor had on June 13, 2019, announced the appointments of Matane as the Secretary to the State Government and Balarabe as the Chief of Staff.

Bello explained that the appointments were based on merit and good conduct.

“The expectation of the people of the state is high; therefore we can’t afford to fail as a government.

“We are starting a new page of governance after completion of four years’ tenure.

“We have learned many things and we now know where mistakes were made and we are going to correct these mistakes. Therefore, it should be in your mind that you are representing over four million people,’’ he said.

The governor urged them to work with the fear of God, to have the interest of the common man in their minds and discharge their duties diligently.

“Your activities should be those that will change the lives of the people in the state. I wish you well and we will put you in our prayers on this difficult task,’’ Bello said.

Responding, Balarabe gave an assurance to discharge his duties diligently and promised to work with the people toward the betterment of the state.

The new SSG and Chief of Staff were sworn-in by Hajia Zainab Aliyu, a High Court Judge of the state.

Until his appointment, the new SSG, a former Head of Service of the state, was working with Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations.

Balarabe is the immediate past Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftancy Affairs.