Niger Governor appoints new CPS

This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) on Thursday in Minna.

Berje replaced Malam Jibrin Ndace.

Until her appointment, Berje was a staff of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Minna.

The statement said that the governor also approved the re-appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Inga as the Director General, State Emergency Management Agency and Alhaji Baba Arah, as Director General, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The statement urged the appointees to bring their knowledge, skills and wealth of experience to bear in the performance of their new assignments.

It urged them to work diligently and be committed to assigned duties for the welfare of the people.