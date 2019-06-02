Nigerian Soldiers Arrest 5 Kidnappers, Bandits in Katsina State

Following credible information received from good Samaritans about bandits/ kidnappers’ syndicate that have been terrorising Funtua -Faskari surrounding villages, troops of 17 Brigade Nigerian Army, on Exercise HARBIN KUNAMA III, deployed at Faskari in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, have conducted a successful Cordon and Search as well as raid operations at Sheme village, Ruwan Godiya forest and surrounding localities.

This is contained in a press statement signed by Colonel Sagir Musa, Acting Director Army Public Relations.

The operations resulted in the arrest of 5 kidnappers near Sheme village, along Ruwan-Godiya forest axis. At the moment, patrols are ongoing in the neighbouring suspected bandits’ hideouts.

During preliminary investigation, the apprehended suspects confessed to have been involved in kidnapping incidents in the general area, as well as sending their victims to their ring leaders that are based deep in the forest at Ruwan-Godiya.

Consequently, troops further exploited deep into Ruwan-Godiya Forest setting Bandits/Kidnappers hideouts on fire.

Troops continue to dominate the area with patrols, to deny the bandits/kidnappers freedom of action.

Members of the public are again, according to the Army, enjoined to give credible information about suspicious movements of bandits and criminals to the nearest Army location or security agencies for necessary action.