NiMet predicts cliudy, rainy thundery activities for Wednesday

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 10:15 pm


Weather forecast

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of rainfall and thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Wednesday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Tuesday in Abuja, predicted cloudy conditions in parts of the central states with thunderstorm over Niger, Abuja, Kwara, Plateau, Kogi, Kaduna, and Benue states in the morning.

It also predicted thunderstorms over Abuja, Niger, Kogi, Taraba, and Nassarawa states in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 26 to 34 and 17 to 25 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience cloudy morning with thunderstorms over Sokoto, Gusau, Yelwa, Zaria, and Kano axis.

It further predicted thunderstorms over Borno, Nguru and the North West zone in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 33 to 37 and 21 to 28 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience cloudy mornings over the Inland states and thunderstorms over Abeokuta, Ibadan and Southern Ondo with day and night temperatures of 30 to 33 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“Thunderstorms are anticipated over the entire Inland states in the afternoon and evening hours while thunderstorm and moderate rains over the coastal cities throughout the forecast period.

“Thunderstorms are anticipated over most part of the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted. (NAN)

