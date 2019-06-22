NiMET predicts cloudy, rainy weather for Saturday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has predicted cloudy and rainy weather conditions with prospects of thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Saturday.

NiMET’s Weather Outlook on Friday in Abuja predicted cloudy conditions over the central states with prospects of thunderstorms around Abuja, Mambilla Plateau, Lafia, Jos, Kaduna, Bauchi and Gombe in the morning hours.

It also predicted thunderstorms around Abuja, Minna, Bida and Lokoja axis in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 29 to 36 degree Celsius and 16 to 25 degree Celsius.

The agency predicted that North West States would experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over the North East states like Maiduguri, Nguru and Potiskum in the morning hours.

It further predicted that north western region, especially Gusau and Yelwa axis, would experience thunderstorms during the day with day and night temperatures of 33 to 38 and 20 to 27 degree Celsius respectively.

According to NiMET, Southern States will experience cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over Ikom and Ogoja axis in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are envisaged over the inland of the South West to affect Akure, Abeokuta, Ado-Ekiti, Oshogbo, Iseyin and Shaki with moderate rains over the coastal cities.

“Day and night temperatures are expected to be in the range of 29 to 32 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius respectively,“ NiMET predicted.