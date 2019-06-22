NiMET predicts cloudy, rainy weather for Saturday

NiMET predicts cloudy, rainy weather for Saturday

Saturday, June 22, 2019 5:24 am


NiMet: Weather instrument

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has predicted cloudy and rainy weather conditions with prospects of thunderstorms over most parts of the country on Saturday.

NiMET’s Weather Outlook on Friday in Abuja predicted cloudy conditions over the central states with prospects of thunderstorms around Abuja, Mambilla Plateau, Lafia, Jos, Kaduna, Bauchi and Gombe in the morning hours.

It also predicted thunderstorms around Abuja, Minna, Bida and Lokoja axis in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 29 to 36 degree Celsius and 16 to 25 degree Celsius.

The agency predicted that North West States would experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over the North East states like Maiduguri, Nguru and Potiskum in the morning hours.

It further predicted that north western region, especially Gusau and Yelwa axis, would experience thunderstorms during the day with day and night temperatures of 33 to 38 and 20 to 27 degree Celsius respectively.

According to NiMET, Southern States will experience cloudy conditions with chances of thunderstorms over Ikom and Ogoja axis in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are envisaged over the inland of the South West to affect Akure, Abeokuta, Ado-Ekiti, Oshogbo, Iseyin and Shaki with moderate rains over the coastal cities.

“Day and night temperatures are expected to be in the range of 29 to 32 degree Celsius and 21 to 24 degree Celsius respectively,“ NiMET predicted.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    44 mins ago

    Catholic priests set agenda for Buhari, others
    1 hour ago

    Chile beat Ecuador 2-1 to enter Copa America quarter finals
    1 hour ago

    Ebola: FG to heighten surveillance at boarders
    1 hour ago

    AFCON 2019: Femi Kuti, others thrill at opening ceremony
    2 hours ago

    AFCON 2019: Hosts Egypt make 1-0 winning start against Zimbabwe
    3 hours ago

    Edo Assembly crisis: Peace gradually returns…as Oshiomhole takes the bashing
    6 hours ago

    Carrying and Dropping Bags
    7 hours ago

    EFCC nabs 18 suspected Yahoo boys

    These Might Interest You...