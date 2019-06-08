NiMet predicts rains, thundery activities for Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted prospects of intermittent light rainfall and thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Sunday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Saturday in Abuj predicted light rains over the central states with day and night temperatures of 24 to 32 and 17 to 25 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience thunderstorms over Sokoto, Katsina, Kano, Zaria and Zamfara axis in the morning hours.

It further predicted thunderstorms later in the day over the region with day and night temperatures of 29 to 34 and 21 to 25 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience light rains over few places on the inland throughout the forecast period with light morning rains over the coastal axis.

“There are chances of thunderstorms over Port Harcourt, Calabar and Eket axis, and rains over Yenegoa and Warri axis in the afternoon and evening with day and night temperatures of 28 to 31 and 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“There are likely reductions in rainfall activities over the country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.