Nine Suspected Internet Fraudsters in EFCC Net

Nine Suspected Internet Fraudsters in EFCC Net

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 4:46 pm


Abdulmumini Fatai, Hazzan Azeez Junior, Adeleke Oluwaseyi, Atolagbe Dami Timileyi, Emmanuel Oluwaseun, Kehinde Ridwan, Alarape Sodiq, Ahmed Mufutau, and Quadri Opeyemi.

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, arrested nine suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects, ranging between the ages of 21 and 30, were apprehended at different locations at the Airport Road, Alakia Area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Following series of complaints from neighbours and victims of their alleged fraudulent activities, operatives of the Commission stormed their hideout in the early hours of Wednesday to effect their arrest.

The suspects are: Abdulmumini Fatai, Hazzan Azeez Junior, Adeleke Oluwaseyi, Atolagbe Dami Timileyi, Emmanuel Oluwaseun, Kehinde Ridwan, Alarape Sodiq, Ahmed Mufutau, and Quadri Opeyemi.

Suspects

The team recovered valuable items from the suspects, including laptops, different models of iPhones, other brands of phone and several fraudulent documents suspected to be used to defraud unsuspecting people.

The Commission’s investigators in the zone are already interrogating the suspects, as well as subject the items and documents recovered to critical scrutiny.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Sickle cell disease: Expert advocates inclusion of health education in elementary school curriculum
    22 mins ago

    University admission: Group gives FG ultimatum to abolish N60k acceptance fees
    1 hour ago

    Father of New-Born Bags Three Months Jail
    1 hour ago

    How 300-Level UNIBEN Student killed herself over failed love affair
    1 hour ago

    Gunmen abduct 4 men, cart away boats in Rivers coastal community
    2 hours ago

    Aisha Buhari: The New First Lady and Her Agenda
    O 2 hours ago

    Makurdi market fire: Ortom vows to investigate incident
    3 hours ago

    Kogi governorship: Kogi APC wants NWC to disqualify Kadiri, Jubrin others

    These Might Interest You...