NJC confirms Onnoghen’s voluntary retirement

Monday, June 10, 2019 4:51 pm


Justice Walter Onnoghen. His suspension by Buhari attracted flaks from Atiku who wrote a letter to US, EU and UK, and his supporters

 The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Monday confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s acceptance of voluntary retirement of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Mr Soji Oye, the council’s Director of Information disclosed this in a statement.

“Council held an Emergency Meeting today to take formal note of the acceptance of the voluntary retirement of Hon. Mr. Justice Walter Onnoghen, GCON, as Chief Justice of Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“The President’s acceptance of the retirement is in line with Council’s recommendation to the President on 3rd April, 2019.

“Council at the end of its deliberations, thanked the President for the acceptance which was in the best interest of Nigeria,’’ Oye said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president had suspended Onnoghen on allegation of complexities surrounding his false and non- asset declarations while the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) convicted him of the offences.

Justice Tanko Muhammad was eventually appointed as Acting CJN to fill in the gap created.

