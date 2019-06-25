NNPC Board gets Acting chairman

NNPC Board gets Acting chairman

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 10:48 pm


NNPC

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr Thomas John as Acting Alternate Chairman of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Governing Board.

The Corporation disclosed this in a statement signed by the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, in Abuja on Tuesday

According to the statement, the new appointment takes effect immediately.

The statement noted that he would hold the position until a new Minister of Petroleum Resources or Minister of State for Petroleum Resources would be  appointed to assume the Chairmanship or Alternate Chairmanship position.

According to the statement,  this is in line with Sections 1(3) and 2(1) of the NNPC Act.

John, a former Group Managing Director of the NNPC, was before the appointment a member of the NNPC Governing Board.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    23 mins ago

    Buhuri meets with Afenifere leadership, explains fight against corruption
    52 mins ago

    NiMet predicts thunderstorms, rains for Wednesday
    59 mins ago

    Naira closes at N359.5 per dollar at parallel market
    1 hour ago

    Fake romance: Court jails fraudster 7 months over $13,700
    4 hours ago

    South West governors pledge to tackle security challenges
    4 hours ago

    Osun denies receiving fresh Paris Club refund
    4 hours ago

    NCAA investigates helicopter’s landing on Benin-Ore Highway
    5 hours ago

    Police deploy personnel, dogs for railway security

    These Might Interest You...