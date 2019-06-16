NRHJN/TCI sensitize journalists on family planning

Mrs Adebusola Oyeyemi,the TCI coordinator in Ogun while addressing journalists during the awareness outreach at Primary Healthcare Center in Okemosan, Abeokuta hinted that adoption and uptake of family planning in women of reproductive age would reduce maternal mortality in the State.

Oyeyemi also revealed that more awareness of uptake of different Family planning methods will reduce marternal Mortality.

She therefore added that the essence of the sensitization is to identify the best communication strategy to adopt for increase in family planning effectiveness on Social Behavioural Change Communication, so as to improve on the contraceptive prevalence rate (CPR).