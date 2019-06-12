NSCDC boss orders massive deployment of personnel

NSCDC boss orders massive deployment of personnel

Wednesday, June 12, 2019 10:43 am


Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu: NSCDC boss

 Mr Abdullahi Gana, Commandant General (CG), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has ordered massively deployment of personnel to areas of banditry and cattle rustling in Katsina State.

Gana gave the directive to the Katsina State Commandant, Mr Ahamad Alhassan, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement disclosed that the CG had earlier summoned Alhassan to Abuja, to brief him on the security situation in the state.

Gana said the deployment was to complement personnel already on ground for operation ‘Sharan Daji’ in the state.

He said the corps needed to work in synergy with other sister security agencies to ensure security of lives and property among the people in the country.

Gana promised to send additional equipment and logistics to the Katsina State Command to boost its operations.

The CG, who assured members of the public of their safety, called for calm as he advised them to remain law abiding and to report any suspicious movement to security agencies

