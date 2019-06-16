NSCDC trains 150 personnel on mines, explosives detonation techniques

NSCDC trains 150 personnel on mines, explosives detonation techniques

Sunday, June 16, 2019 3:38 pm


Civil Defence officers being train on demobilisation of mines, explosives

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has trained 150 of its personnel on mines and explosives detonation techniques to sweep liberated communities in Borno of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The Commandant of the corps in Borno, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Maiduguri that 30 personnel of the corps were earlier trained by the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS).

Abdullahi said that the officers were trained on mine action campaign and first aid in conflict situation.

The commandant explained that such training was to equip the participants with the necessary skills to detect contaminated explosives that could pose danger to the civil populace.

He said that the mine action campaign was imperative to protect lives and property as well as support the voluntary return of the IDPs to their homes.

Abdullahi also disclosed that the command had deployed over 2,000 personnel in communities liberated from Boko Haram to complement effort of the army and other security agencies to enhance interactions with civic authorities.

He reiterated the determination of the command to protect critical infrastructure as well as farm lands to enable farmers have access and resume agricultural activities to boost socio-economic life in the state.

“Very soon, we shall deploy our armed personnel with thier horses from Agro Rangers Department of the corps to protect the people and enhance access to farming in all liberated communities,’’ Abdullah said.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    EU report vindicates APC’s stand on INEC’s server – DG VON
    1 hour ago

    Police say bandits kill 34 persons in Zamfara communities
    1 hour ago

    Juventus names Sarri new coach
    1 hour ago

    This Democracy: Bola Tinubu’s Strategic Contributions
    1 hour ago

    Save us from untimely death, 37 sacked teachers beg Sanwo-Olu
    3 hours ago

    NRHJN/TCI sensitize journalists on family planning
    3 hours ago

    25m refugees travel 2bn kilometres yearly for safety, says UNHCR
    3 hours ago

    Investors set up 600,000 tonnes rice mill in Katsina

    These Might Interest You...