NYCN President Urges Youths To Shun Banditry, Social Vices

The President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, Mr Almustapha Asuku today advised Nigerian youths to shun banditry and all forms of social vices.

Asuku told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lokoja that the youths would be happier if they shunned crime, embrace peace and unity to bring development to the nation, noting that no country had ever developed without peace.

According to him, “We are appealing to youths to shun crimes, banditry, kidnapping, terrorism and other social vices. By our data, the issue of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism is fast spreading across the county. We are appealing to the federal and state governments to create more opportunities for young people to get jobs and be engaged in positive ventures”.

He said that the council was engaging governments, corporate organisations and other relevant bodies on policies that would create opportunities for young people to thrive, adding that the National Directorate of Employment gave 4000 slots to youths through such efforts last year.

Asuku added that the council would soon open discussions with the Nigerian Governor’s Forum, NGF, so as to consider suggestions toward creating job opportunities for young people. He appealed to the federal government in collaboration with the states to offer permanent employment to serving N-Power volunteers.

He said, “We will continue to consult and engage with the relevant stakeholders to create opportunities for young people. We want them to be prosperous and transfer wealth to others through legitimate means,”.

He urged the people of Kogi, especially the youths, to support the re-lection bid of Gov. Yahaya Bello, saying that Bello had done well for the youths and deserved their support to do even more.

Also speaking, Mr Uko Michael, the NYCN Treasurer, said that 70 cent of Nigeria’s population were youths, according to United Nations index noting, “We are optimists, who see opportunities in difficult times. We want young people to have skills and transfer knowledge and wealth to other people. That is how to curb banditry and other crimes”.