NYSC Warns Corps Members Against Tendering Fake Documents For Registration

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 3:42 am


NYSC D-G, Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim

Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has warned all prospective Corps members mobilized for the 2019 Batch ‘B’ orientation course against tendering fake documents for registration at their respective orientation camps.

The Director General of the NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave the warning in a statement posted on the official Facebook page of the Corps.

He warned that the management has put in place adequate machineries to clamp down and prosecute anyone caught.

“The management of the National Youth Service Corps, wishes to advise all prospective Corps members mobilized for the 2019 Batch ‘B’ orientation course not to tender at the orientation camp any fake document for registration.

“Management has put in place adequate machineries to clamp down and prosecute anyone caught,” the statement said.

Brig.-Gen. Ibrahim also cautioned them on the need to be alert and security-conscious, as well as avoiding night journeys.

While wishing them safe journey to camp and a memorable orientation course, Ibrahim also enjoined them to be law-abiding and patriotic.

“Prospective Corps members are also advised to be security conscious and avoid night journeys as they travel to their various orientation camps,” he added.

