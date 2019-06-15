Obaseki’s wife elected President of Southern Governors’ Wives Forum

Wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, has been elected President of Southern Governors’ Wives Forum.

She was elected at a dinner held at the First Lady Conference Hall in Abuja and attended by wives of the 36 state Governors.

By her election, the Edo State First Lady is expected to provide leadership to the Forum, in supporting their spouses in their mandate to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, who expressed appreciation to the Wives of the Southern Governors for the confidence reposed in her to lead them, pledged to move the Forum to greater heights.

She commended Nigeria’s First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, for her visionary leadership and for galvanising the wives of the 36 state Governors towards impacting their states in a positive manner in the past four years.

Niger State Governor’s wife, Dr. Amina Sani Bello, also emerged as President of Northern Governors’ Wives Forum.

In her speech at the dinner, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, expressed appreciation to the Governor’s wives for building confidence and restoring hope to their fellow women.

“In the last four years, many of you have positively impacted lives of your people in your states and even beyond. Specifically, you have touched lives, your hands have healed the sick and transformed the faces of sadness into faces of smiles.

“Beyond being wives of Governors who have a public mandate with the duty to support, we must also be committed to championing the cause of the vulnerable in our society. For these, you will be remembered and judged positively by posterity and history,” Mrs. Buhari added.