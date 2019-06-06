Ogun governor appoints chief press secretary

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The governor of Ogun state, Prince (Dr) Dapo Abiodun has appointed Mr Sunday Olakunle Somorin as his Chief Press Secretary.

The new Chief Press Secretary is an experienced editor with a rich work history in the media industry and a former London Bureau Chief of This Day Newspapers.

He is skilled in Editing, Public Speaking, Journalism, and Strategic Communications.

He is also a very strong media and communication professional who has been privileged to work as the Director General (Research & Public Communications), Governor’s Office, Niger State (2012-2015) and as Special Assistant, Media and Public Affairs, Office of the Deputy Speaker House of Representatives (2003-2007).

Until his appointment, Mr Somorin served as the Editor-in-Chief, Africa Resource Centre (ARC) at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

Somorin is currently pursuing his PhD in Communications at the University of Technology Sydney Australia, Mr Olakunle Somorin, holds a B.Ed (Hons) degree in English from the University of Port Harcourt and a Masters Degree in International Affairs & Diplomacy from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaira.

Olakunle was on the 7th of May,1967, Kunle Somorin is from Obafemi/Owode Local Government area of Ogun state.

Expressing delight at the prospect of working with the gifted veteran, Governor Abiodun says he expects Kunle Somorin to bring his rich experience and professional expertise to bear in the discharge of his duties.