Ogun lawmakers urges Police, Gov. Abiodun to curb criminal activities

Ogun House of Assembly has passed a resolution urging the State Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama to step up more measures at checkmating the activities of road transport unions as well as curb the illegal activities including that of land grabbers and cultists in some parts of the State.

The passage of the resolution followed a motion moved by a member representing Obafemi Owode State Constituency, Soneye Kayode.

In the motion which was seconded by his Remo North counterpart, Solomon Osho and supported by the Whole House through a voice vote at a plenary presided over by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the lawmakers equally called on the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to as a matter of urgency intervene to nip the impeding security challenges occasion by the activities of some of the unscrupulous individuals in the bud.

Earlier, members in their separate submissions, spoke under personal explanation, reported range of issues including security challenges of their respective constituencies, unanimously called on the security agency to invoke relevant sections of the State Land Grabbing and Anti Kidnapping Law, 2016 with a view to strenghtening security of lives and property in all parts of the State.

In a related development, the Assembly directed the Permanent Secretaries in the State Ministries of Works and Environment, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to devise measures at assessing the level of damage done by the rainstorm in the previous week so as to make recommendations to the State Government for the provision of succour and damage control.

The directive was consequent upon issues raised by all members under personal explanation calling for the intervention of relevant agencies of government in addressing issues of damaged bridges and culverts, need to ensure the completion of all on-going projects across the State.

They called for the implementation of more infrastructural projects, especially rural development projects including construction and rehabilitation of rural roads, schools, modern health centres and electrification projects amongst others.

Responding, Speaker Oluomo stated that the present administration was committed to the completion of infrastructural projects embarked upon by the past administration with an assurance that more democratic dividends would be provided in all parts of the State.

He called for proactive measures from relevant agencies at ensuring effective sensitisation of the members of the public on the need to protect the environment by avoiding erection of structures along water ways, stop disposing refuse in drainages and keep their environment clean at all times.