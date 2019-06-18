Ogun PDP mourns as ex-governorship aspirant passes on

Ogun PDP mourns as ex-governorship aspirant passes on

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 6:11 pm


Late Awosedo

The Ogun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commiserated with the family a former aspirant for its governorship ticket and businessman, Mr. Olajide Awosedo, who died on Tuesday at the age of 68.
In a statement issued on Tuesday in Abeokuta and signed by its Chairman, Engr. Adebayo Dayo, the party described the late Awosedo as a “gentleman politician and a rare gem who will be missed by all that know him”.
“Chief Awosedo was a true democrat. An achiever par excellence. He was among the aspirants that fought for the governorship ticket of our party in the build up to the 2011 governorship election. When he saw that he could not realise his ambition on the platform of the PDP, he joined the Labour Party where he eventually contested the 2011 governorship election.”
The party said the political class and indeed all indigenes of Ogun State and beyond that Awosedo touched their lives in one way or another will surely miss him.
“But, we cannot query the Almighty God. He is the giver of life and to Him, we shall all return,” he added.
The party, however, condoled with the Awosedo family on the irreplaceable loss and prayed God to grant him eternal rest.

